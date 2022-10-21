Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 37,804 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $147,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.81. 85,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

