Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,517. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

