Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $76.71 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.69% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,858. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $152.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07.

