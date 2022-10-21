Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,098,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.95. 229,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

