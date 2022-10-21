Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 5,476,717 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476,717 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 23.47% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $106,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.