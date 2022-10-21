Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

RHI stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,280,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,424,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

