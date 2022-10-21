ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading 1.8% Higher

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 2,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

