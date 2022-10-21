Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €316.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 10th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($180.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €129.88 ($132.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

