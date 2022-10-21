Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,909.50 ($47.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,952.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,790.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

