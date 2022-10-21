Royal Bank of Canada Raises Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target to GBX 235

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

