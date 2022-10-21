Royal Bank of Canada Raises Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target to GBX 235

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
