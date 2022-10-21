Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.67

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.67 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.36). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.06. The company has a market cap of £42.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,016.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Insider Activity at Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher acquired 66,875 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($19,393.43).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

