Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,767. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

