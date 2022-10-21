Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $224.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

