Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

DPW opened at €34.60 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.08. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

