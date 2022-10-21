Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 1,124,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,733,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

