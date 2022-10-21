Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 808,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,733,520 shares.The stock last traded at $48.65 and had previously closed at $45.69.

The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 6.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

