Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 808,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,733,520 shares.The stock last traded at $48.65 and had previously closed at $45.69.
The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
