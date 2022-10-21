SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Acquisition

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,996. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

