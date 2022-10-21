Seiren Games Network Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $22,366.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

