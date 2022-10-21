Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.67

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and traded as low as $39.03. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 12,791 shares changing hands.
Semler Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.
Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 30.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
