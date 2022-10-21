Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.67

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and traded as low as $39.03. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 12,791 shares changing hands.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 30.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

