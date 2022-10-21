Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $184.70. 50,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

