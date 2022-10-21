Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 89,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.