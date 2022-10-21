Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 441,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

