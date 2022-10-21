Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

GILD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. 174,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

