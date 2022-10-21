Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,446. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.