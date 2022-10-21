Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $398,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 637,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.