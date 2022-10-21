Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.38. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 10,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

