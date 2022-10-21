SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 15,405 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,877.92.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

