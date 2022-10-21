SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 15,405 Shares

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,877.92.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.