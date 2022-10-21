Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Devon Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

