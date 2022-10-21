Shentu (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.44 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $71.15 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,836,749 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

