Shiba Inu Achieves Market Cap of $5.48 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and $160.71 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

