Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,833.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 791.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,770 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its position in Shopify by 876.9% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 890,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,250,438. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

