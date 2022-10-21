SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $57.66 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005200 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,115,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05222227 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,205,249.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

