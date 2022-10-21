SingularityNET Market Capitalization Reaches $58.40 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and $10.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,057.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002452 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00048155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,115,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,115,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05150958 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,892,111.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

