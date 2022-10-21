SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 58,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

