SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $2.80 at Morgan Stanley

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.80 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 6.73.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE SMRT opened at 2.38 on Monday. SmartRent has a 12-month low of 2.19 and a 12-month high of 14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.85 and its 200-day moving average is 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 67.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of 42.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 51.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total value of 370,395.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,559,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,918,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 76,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.86, for a total value of 370,395.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,559,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 99,918,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,361. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 126.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmartRent by 559.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 862,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.