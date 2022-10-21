Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $31,470.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.