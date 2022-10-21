Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 12.5%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shares rose 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 91,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 124,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

