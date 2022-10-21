Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $170.11 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $170.11 million and $112.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022185 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00830052 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,572.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

