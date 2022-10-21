S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.29. 46,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

