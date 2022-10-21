SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 151,430 shares.The stock last traded at $37.86 and had previously closed at $37.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

