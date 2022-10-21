SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 631,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 271,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

