SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPYG opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.