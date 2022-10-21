Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $87.74 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

