Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:SPOT opened at $87.74 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
