Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

