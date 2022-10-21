Steem (STEEM) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $87.37 million and $10.93 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021266 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00269166 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00114054 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00732717 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00556966 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00241586 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
