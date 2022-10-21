STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNVVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.