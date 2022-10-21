Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,126 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
CRNX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.