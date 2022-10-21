Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,126 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

CRNX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

