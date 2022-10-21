Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at €17.42 ($17.78), but opened at €17.88 ($18.24). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €17.83 ($18.19), with a volume of 462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.46 and a 200-day moving average of €16.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.