Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Price Performance
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
