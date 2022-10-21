Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.