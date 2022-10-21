StockNews.com Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $1,033,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 576.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 532,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $271,000.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.